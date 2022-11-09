ING Groep NV Has $3.43 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lennar by 66.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.87. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

