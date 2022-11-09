ING Groep NV Purchases 105,571 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ING Groep NV grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 757.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.