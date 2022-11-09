ING Groep NV Purchases 20,167 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 384.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,167 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.9% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $169.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $204.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.35.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

