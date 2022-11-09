ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.36.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $147.32 and a twelve month high of $194.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 16,200 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.07, for a total transaction of $3,030,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,745.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,849 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

