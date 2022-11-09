Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE opened at C$15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.78. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cormark increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

