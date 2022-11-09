Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Upgraded at TD Securities

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INGXF stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.51.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

