Insider Buying: Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Rating) insider Dianmin Chen acquired 40,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$92,320.00 ($59,948.05).
Global Lithium Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.19.
About Global Lithium Resources
See Also
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Global Lithium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lithium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.