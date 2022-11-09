Insider Buying: Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Rating) insider Dianmin Chen acquired 40,000 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of A$92,320.00 ($59,948.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.19.

About Global Lithium Resources

Global Lithium Resources Limited operates as a lithium exploration company in Australia. It holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company also holds 80% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated comineral rights in the Manna Lithium Project located approximately 100km east of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

