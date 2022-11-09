Insider Selling: Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) CFO Sells 29,210 Shares of Stock

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 755,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,884. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Adient by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Adient

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

