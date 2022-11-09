Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Director Sells 10,665 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Civeo Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of CVEO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.75. 154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,214. The company has a market capitalization of $407.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.77. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $32.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Civeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
