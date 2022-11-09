Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells 7,324 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

PLL traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,728. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLL shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

