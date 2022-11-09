Insider Selling: Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) CEO Sells 7,324 Shares of Stock

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Piedmont Lithium Price Performance
PLL traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,728. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 228.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.