Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells 399 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SITM stock traded down $4.89 on Wednesday, hitting $88.73. 243,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.90. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $341.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in SiTime by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SiTime by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 30.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

