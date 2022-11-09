InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. InspireMD has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $4.32.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a negative net margin of 334.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

