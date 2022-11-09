Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$206.00 to C$229.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Intact Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$219.31.

IFC stock traded down C$12.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$193.69. 490,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$33.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$158.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$199.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$188.94.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05. In other news, Senior Officer Anne Fortin sold 350 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$191.39, for a total transaction of C$66,986.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,710,261.04. Also, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

