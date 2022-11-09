Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock opened at $314.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.63 and its 200-day moving average is $295.22.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

