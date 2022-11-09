Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,727 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

