Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 164.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $361.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day moving average of $317.91. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,366 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

