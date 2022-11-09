Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT opened at $242.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

