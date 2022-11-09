Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,389 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

Gold Fields Stock Down 0.3 %

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

NYSE GFI opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.