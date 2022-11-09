Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 6,391 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTI opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

