Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $915,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.54 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,295,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,266,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $6,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,645,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.43.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.