Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $542,688,000 after buying an additional 155,051 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

