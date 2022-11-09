Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,468,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,405,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,397,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,228,000 after acquiring an additional 556,076 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,514,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 533,551 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 415.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 338,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 273,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.