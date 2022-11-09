Intelligent Financial Strategies Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.50%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

