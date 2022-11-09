Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 296 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,690 shares of company stock worth $46,121,941 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

PG stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,966. The company has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

