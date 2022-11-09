Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 848 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lowered its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $52.79 and a one year high of $65.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

