Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 3,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Interlink Electronics Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

