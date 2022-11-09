Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.59-$13.89 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $538.79.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $12.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $382.57. 2,338,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $408.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.39. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $607,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

