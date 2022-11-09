Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Holdings Raised by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tlwm owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 770,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

