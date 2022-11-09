Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Position Boosted by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $157.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.23.

About Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

