Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

QQQ opened at $269.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

