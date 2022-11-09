Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.51. 4,310,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

