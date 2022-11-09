Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

