Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,134,560. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.92 and its 200-day moving average is $294.76.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.