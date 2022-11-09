Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 68,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,365,826 shares.The stock last traded at $76.31 and had previously closed at $73.89.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Solar ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 910,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,422,000 after purchasing an additional 328,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,781,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

