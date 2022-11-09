Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for National Instruments (NATI)

National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/28/2022 – National Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – National Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – National Instruments is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – National Instruments is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – National Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/10/2022 – National Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2022 – National Instruments was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/16/2022 – National Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2022 – National Instruments was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
National Instruments Price Performance
Shares of NATI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,251. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.06. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
National Instruments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments
Institutional Trading of National Instruments
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 145.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.
