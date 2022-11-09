Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for XPO Logistics (XPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) recently:

11/2/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $81.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $87.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

10/14/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $70.00.

10/12/2022 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $67.00.

10/10/2022 – XPO Logistics had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. 63,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,530. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,061,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $279,216,969.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,759,674.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

