iomart Group (LON:IOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $121.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 121 ($1.39), with a volume of 146798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130 ($1.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

iomart Group Stock Down 6.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £133.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.60.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

