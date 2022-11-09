IPVERSE (IPV) Trading Down 52.9% Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $36,330.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 52.9% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00563983 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,444.19 or 0.29376981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

