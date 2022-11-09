IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

