Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CAO Timothy Kapalka Sells 6,250 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $328,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Kapalka also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Monday, October 31st, Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. 517,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,488. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.33 and a beta of 1.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 358.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,195 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.