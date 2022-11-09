iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 808,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,161 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,599,046 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,241,000 after acquiring an additional 750,981 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,903,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 293,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.29.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

