iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Stake Increased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 422.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

