iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,335 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ISTB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,789. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.