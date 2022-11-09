iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,440 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

