iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Decreased by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 78,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 48.0% in the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 269,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The stock had a trading volume of 919,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,225. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

