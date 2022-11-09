iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 229,147 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,343,099 shares.The stock last traded at $58.94 and had previously closed at $60.07.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3,070.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

