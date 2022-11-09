iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $30.45. 26,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,591. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

