iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,537 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 418,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,189. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $242.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

