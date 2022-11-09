iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
IVV stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.45 and its 200-day moving average is $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
