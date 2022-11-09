iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

IVV stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,432,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,492,090. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.45 and its 200-day moving average is $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.