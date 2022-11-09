iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.26. 108,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $380.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

